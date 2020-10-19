HPD Seeks Hilo Man Missing For Months

Authorities on the Big Island continue to search for a man missing since March of this year.

Hawai’i Island Police are requesting public assistance to locate Mark Satoru Iyo, 59, of Hilo. He has not been seen or heard from by his family for approximately seven months. Iyo is described as being of medium build, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Iyo to call the department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Clarence Davies of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2382. They may also send an email to [email protected]. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.