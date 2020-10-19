DOH Reports 39 Coronavirus Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 39 new cases of coronavirus Monday, bringing the statewide total to 14,068 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported.

Seven new cases were identified on the Big Island, where 284 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 12,494

Hawai‘i: 1,059

Maui: 411

Kaua‘i: 60

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 44

To date, 1,012 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 187 have died. A total of 11,078 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.