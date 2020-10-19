Civil Defense Identifies 7 New Cases of COVID-19

By Big Island Now
October 19, 2020, 9:57 AM HST (Updated October 19, 2020, 9:57 AM)
Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported another seven cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Currently, 10 people are hospitalized islandwide as a result of coronavirus infection, while a total of 40 Big Island deaths have been linked to COVID infection.

A district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled for Monday in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 a.m. until noon.

Preventive measures of wearing face coverings in public, social distancing, and limiting gathering sizes are all mandated and will be enforced by the Hawai‘i Police Department.

