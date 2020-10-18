Hawai‘i County Reports 40th COVID-Related Fatality

By Big Island Now
October 18, 2020, 8:57 AM HST (Updated October 18, 2020, 8:57 AM)
×

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported 14 new cases of coronavirus Sunday. Currently, 10 individuals are hospitalized on the Big Island as a result of COVID-19 infection. A total of 40 people have died.

No testing is scheduled for Sunday. A district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled for Monday in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center.

Preventive measures of wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, and limiting gathering sizes are mandated and will be enforced by Big Island police.

 

