DWS to Conduct Flow Testing in West Hawai‘i

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Waena Oihana Loop between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, call Darren Okimoto, DWS district supervisor, at 808-322-0600.