New Hours Set at Waiʻōhinu, Ocean View Transfer Stations

The Solid Waste Division of the Department of Environmental Management will begin new operating days and hours for the Waiʻōhinu and Ocean View Transfer Stations effective Nov. 1, 2020.

Both the Waiʻōhinu and Ocean View facilities will be open for residential trash disposal three days per week, on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

On those three days, the Waiʻōhinu Station will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Recycling services will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. HI-5 deposit beverage container collection will continue as usual on Saturdays only from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On those three days, the Ocean View Station will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. HI-5 deposit beverage container collection will continue as usual on Saturdays only from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 808-961-8270.