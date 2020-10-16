Kona Community Hospital Reports Second COVID Death

Another COVID-19-related death was reported at Kona Community Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

According to hospital officials, there are currently three COVID-positive patients receiving treatment at KCH — three in ICU, and two ventilators are in use. There has been a total of two coronavirus deaths at the Kona facility at this time.

Hilo Medical Center has seen a steady decrease in the number of patients hospitalized for the infection. As of Thursday, Oct. 15, there are four total COVID-positive patients at HMC — one in ICU and three in the facility’s designated COVID unit.

Six community deaths related to the virus occurred at HMC on Sept. 8 and 18, Oct. 4, 6, 7, and 8.

Overall, Hawai‘i County has had 38 deaths related to COVID-19. Aside from the deaths reported by the hospitals, 27 of the fatalities were from Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home and four from Life Care Center (LCC) of Hilo.

As of this morning, LCC reported another resident tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the overall infection total to 54. LCC also reported that their first resident has recovered from the disease.