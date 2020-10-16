Big Island Reports 21 COVID Cases, as Pre-Travel Testing Program Begins

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense on Friday reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on the island. It’s unclear whether or not any of these cases were related to the return of trans-Pacific travel, which occurred on Thursday.

Authorities said they planned for seven mainland flights to land on the Big Island, carrying around 1,100 people who would need to be tested at county airports. The daily average case totals on the Big Island have hovered around 20 for the last week before the pre-travel program began.

To date, 11 people are hospitalized on the Big Island as a result of coronavirus infection, while a total of 37 deaths have been reported.

Two district tests, which are open to the public, are scheduled for Friday. One in Puna at the Pāhoa District Park from 8 a.m. until noon. The second is in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 a.m. until noon.

Also scheduled for Friday is an ‘ohana food service in South Kohala at the Kamakoa Nui Skate Park in Waikoloa Village. Distribution begins at 10 a.m.

Preventive measures of wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, and limiting gathering sizes are mandated and will continue to be enforced by Hawai‘i County Police.