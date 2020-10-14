Hawai‘i Reports 10 COVID-Related Deaths, as Big Island Nears 1,000 Confirmed Cases

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 10 new COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, along with 101 new cases of the virus. The statewide total is now 13,674 cases since the pandemic began.

Eighteen new cases of the virus were identified on the Big Island, where 256 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 12,176

Hawai‘i: 992

Maui: 409

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 38

To date, 961 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, while 183 have died, according to the state’s official tally. A total of 10,883 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.