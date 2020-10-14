Fire Hydrant Flow Test Scheduled in North Kona

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Waena Oihana Loop between the hours of 1-2:00 a.m. on October 22, 2020.

Affected areas include customers along Waena Oihana Loop between Haleki‘i Street and Ke‘e Ke‘e Street; between Hawai‘i Belt Road and Mamao Street, including Ohe Place, Kakou Place, Nani Kupuna Plance, Analipo Place, North Kahapili Loop, including all side roads and lanes.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Should anyone experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, call Darren Okimoto, District Supervisor, at 808-322-0600.