DOH Reports 62 New Cases of COVID Statewide, 21 on Big Island

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 62 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the adjusted statewide total to 13,575 since the pandemic began. Another four COVID-related deaths were also reported, three on O‘ahu and one on Maui.

Twenty-one new cases were identified on the Big Island, where 249 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 12,097

Hawai‘i: 974

Maui: 408

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 37

To date, 951 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 173 have died, according to the state’s official death toll. A total of 10,834 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.