Big Island Coronavirus Tally Spikes After One Day in Single Digits

Hawai‘i County’s reprieve from double-digit coronavirus case counts was shortlived, as Civil Defense reported another 21 cases Tuesday morning.

The new tally pushes the Big Island to upwards of 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus, as Hawai‘i County has been markedly less successful than other neighbor islands containing its spread. For most of the pandemic, Maui’s totals outpaced the Big Island. But three clusters, two in Hilo elderly care homes and one at the University of Nations in Kona, have pushed Big Island totals to more than double the total on Maui and nearly 20x the total on Kaua‘i. The elderly home clusters have also resulted in nearly three dozen COVID-related deaths of Big Island residents.

As of Tuesday, 14 people are hospitalized islandwide as a result of COVID-19 infection, while a total of 37 have died.

A district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled for Tuesday in Hilo at the Prince Kuhio Plaza parking lot from 10 a.m. until noon. District tests are scheduled in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center and in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot on Wednesday.

An ‘ohana food service is also scheduled for Tuesday in Ka‘ū at the Na‘alehu Hongwanji Temple. The distribution will begin at 10 a.m.

Preventive measures including the mandatory wearing of face coverings, social distancing, and limiting gatherings are critical and will remain steadily enforced by Hawai‘i County police.