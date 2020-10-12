Widespread Testing at University of Nations Yields Total of 9 COVID Cases

Nine COVID-19 cases were identified during widespread testing at the University of Nations in Kona (UoNK). The current number of active cases is 24.

According to a press release from UoNK Sunday, 955 students and staff were tested on and off-campus last week. All individuals found positive during this testing period have been in travel quarantine since Sept. 24 and remain in isolation.

All individuals diagnosed with the virus, the release states, have mild symptoms and to date, no one has been hospitalized. On Sunday, the Department of Health cleared 10 people and have been released from isolation.

The Mayor’s office has given permission for all individuals with negative results to be released from lockdown.

“We honor our medical team and the Department of Health, who have worked together to contain the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” UoNK stated. “We remain vigilant and committed the safety of our staff, students, and the people of Hawai‘i County.”