DOH Reports 42 New Cases of COVID, 5 on Big Island

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Monday reported 42 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 953.

Five new cases were identified on the Big Island, where 239 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The Big Island’s daily average over the past week is 20 positive cases. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 12,068

Hawai‘i: 953

Maui: 397

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 37

To date, 939 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 169 have died. A total of 10,781 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.