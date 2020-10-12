Big Island COVID Positives Curb Monday

Big Island COVID Positives Curb MondayOctober 12, 2020, 10:30 AM HST (Updated October 12, 2020, 10:30 AM)
Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported five new cases of coronavirus Monday, following several days of elevated infection tallies.
As of Monday, nine people are hospitalized on the Big Island as a result of COVID-infection, while a total of 37 have died.
A district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled for Monday in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 a.m. until noon. A spot test, which is not open to the general public, is also scheduled Monday in North Kona at the La‘ilani Complex for complex residents. A district test is scheduled Tuesday in Hilo at the Prince Kuhio Plaza parking lot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.