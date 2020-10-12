Big Island COVID Positives Curb Monday

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported five new cases of coronavirus Monday, following several days of elevated infection tallies.

As of Monday, nine people are hospitalized on the Big Island as a result of COVID-infection, while a total of 37 have died.

A district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled for Monday in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 a.m. until noon. A spot test, which is not open to the general public, is also scheduled Monday in North Kona at the La‘ilani Complex for complex residents. A district test is scheduled Tuesday in Hilo at the Prince Kuhio Plaza parking lot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.