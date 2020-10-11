Hawai‘i Eco Expanding Farm Box Sales to Kona

Hawai‘i Eco, along with sister company O.K. Farms, is offering Big Island residents an opportunity to purchase local, island-grown food and value-added goods as the coronavirus pandemic makes clear the need for food sustainability and job security in Hawai‘i.

The company pivoted its operations from the visitor industry earlier this year, adding a new service to support Hawai‘i farmers and other small businesses with the sale of farm boxes and locally made products in Hilo. Soon, farm boxes will be available in Kona as well.

Hawai‘i Eco will offer produce boxes to residents on the west side of the island starting on Oct. 21. The Kailua-Kona distribution will be based out of Ola Brew Co’s facility on Luhia street.

“We are honored to feed our Hawai‘i Island communities, and the team is excited to expand to Kona,” said Kea Keolanui, Operations Manager at Hawai‘i Eco.

Ola Brew has been a supporter of local agriculture since arriving in Hawai‘i, creating many of its products with island-grown, organic crops. You can place your order for beverages and freshly made food on Ola’s website at www.olabrewco.com.

Hawai’i Eco began CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) box pickup and delivery in April 2020 and has been providing the community with a mix of freshly harvested agricultural items from farmers around the island every week for nearly seven months.

The company works with local farmers and purchases their produce wholesale. Thus, a majority of items are being sold at a discounted rate, and the farm boxes currently run at a cost of $25.

Hawaii Eco has collectively distributed over 30,000 pounds of fresh, local produce and served thousands of people during the pandemic via pickup and delivery services.

Hilo farm box distribution will continue at the Basically Books building on Kamehameha Avenue every Tuesday. Edmund C. Olson of the Edmund C. Olson Trust II has provided this location to support the mission of perpetuating agriculture in Hawai‘i.

Orders must be placed in advance. You can place your order for Hilo and Kona Farm Boxes online at www.hawaii-eco.com or by calling (808) 339-3594.

Kona Pickup: Ola Brew Co. | Time: Wednesdays | noon – 3 p.m. | Address: 74-5598 Luhia St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Hilo Pickup: Basically Books building in Downtown Hilo |Time: Tuesdays | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Address: 1672 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo, HI 96720