Nā Leo TV Resumes Operations After FBI Raid

Nā Leo TV, located at 91 Mohouli St. in Hilo, has resumed normal operations after the FBI executed a search warrant on the station Thursday.

According to a press release from Assistant General Manager Micah K. Alameda on Saturday afternoon, the Board of Directors of Nā Leo o Hawaiʻi was made aware of the federal investigation the same day agents came to the station.

Members of the Board met with Nā Leo TV President/CEO, Stacy Higa, who assured the Board that management and staff are fully cooperating with the investigation.

“The Board is satisfied with the level of cooperation provided to date and will continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure full cooperation with the investigation, Board Chair Claude Onizuka stated in Saturday’s release. “Because this is an ongoing investigation, the Board is unable to share more information at this time. However, the Board is pleased to note that all staff will continue with their assigned duties and that Nā Leo TV has resumed its normal operations, subject to prevailing COVID-related guidelines.”

The FBI also executed warrants at various locations on O‘ahu in connection to the warrant at Nā Leo TV. Special Agent Jason White would not provide details regarding the investigation.

Nā Leo TV canceled a scheduled forum for Puna candidates the day the warrant was issued. Nā Leo is working with Mainstreet Pāhoa Association to reschedule the broadcast.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.