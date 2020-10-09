First COVID-19 Death Reported at Kona Community Hospital

Kona Community Hospital (KCH) officials confirmed the facility’s first COVID-19-related death.

According to KCH Spokeswoman Judy Donovan, the COVID-positive patient was brought to the hospital on Monday. Identified as a woman in her 40s, Donovan explained staff was in the process of admitting her when she died in the emergency department.

There are currently three COVID-positive patients being treated at KCH. Two of the patients are in ICU and on ventilators.