First COVID-19 Death Reported at Kona Community Hospital

First COVID-19 Death Reported at Kona Community HospitalOctober 9, 2020, 9:02 AM HST (Updated October 9, 2020, 9:02 AM)
Kona Community Hospital (KCH) officials confirmed the facility’s first COVID-19-related death.
According to KCH Spokeswoman Judy Donovan, the COVID-positive patient was brought to the hospital on Monday. Identified as a woman in her 40s, Donovan explained staff was in the process of admitting her when she died in the emergency department.
There are currently three COVID-positive patients being treated at KCH. Two of the patients are in ICU and on ventilators.