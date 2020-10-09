COVID-19 Test Results for University of Nations Pending

Results are pending for 955 individuals at the University of Nations in Kona (UoNK) tested for COVID-19.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, all staff and students at UoNK completed testing for the coronavirus. Widespread testing was initiated this week after a cluster of infections was identified on campus. There are currently 35 cases.

On Tuesday, 492 COVID-19 tests were completed. On Thursday, 463 tests were conducted, which included off-campus personnel. Three positive cases were identified earlier this week through previous contact tracing. The individuals have already been in quarantine for six days.

UoNK announced two positive cases have recovered and been released from quarantine.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“All those that have tested positive are reporting good health and recovering well,” officials stated. “We appreciate the outpouring of prayers and concern for our community.”

UofN Kona remains closed to the public with online classes only. All campus residents (staff, students, and families) have voluntarily self-quarantined since Saturday, and off-campus staff is at “Stay-at-home” level.