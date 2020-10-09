Active COVID-19 Cases at University of Nations Hits 40

There are now 40 active COVID-19 cases reported at The University of Nations in Kona (UoNK) as of Friday, Oct. 9.

This past week, 955 individuals were tested for the virus at the campus in Kona. Widespread testing was initiated this week after a cluster of infections was identified on campus. As of 8 a.m. today, 662 test results were returned — two individuals were found positive for coronavirus, which was reported in Thursday’s state case count.

Both individuals have been in quarantine for seven days since contact tracing from the original cases identified them.

Additionally, six individuals who live off campus tested positive for the virus. These individuals have been in quarantine for 11 days.

To date, no one has been hospitalized and the entire campus continues to be in lockdown, with all campus residents quarantined in their rooms. There are currently 21 active cases in isolation on campus and 19 active cases in isolation off-campus.

Four individuals have recovered.

“We are thankful that all our active cases are experiencing minor symptoms,” UoNK officials stated.