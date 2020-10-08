Police Seek Armed and Dangerous Suspect

Police are seeking a suspect who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Gavin Kekoao’kalani Calicdan, of Hilo, is 29-years-old. He is described as approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing165 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt, a dark-colored baseball cap, with unknown pants and shoes. He is believed to be in possession of a pistol. Police caution members of the public not to approach Calicdan and to immediately contact the police.

On the morning of Thursday, Oct. 8, shortly before 11 a.m., members of the Area I Special Enforcement Unit located a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo. Upon officers approaching the vehicle and identifying themselves, the operator of the vehicle reversed into a police vehicle and then accelerated forward striking several items, including one of the complex buildings, and left the scene, according to a police report.

Officers were able to identify the vehicle operator as Calicdan, police said. There were also two female passengers within the vehicle who police say were identified as 23-year-old Cassidy Taylor Leialiʻi Hess and 26-year-old Makena Rose Holloway. No one was injured in this incident.

The same afternoon, at approximately 2:45 p.m., following up on leads, police located the stolen vehicle unoccupied in Honokaʻa. Calicdan fled the area prior to police arrival, according to police However, Hess and Holloway were located nearby and both were arrested without incident.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Calicdan is asked to contact Detective Keith Simeona at (808) 961-2272 or via email at [email protected]. They may also contact the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.