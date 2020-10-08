Hydraulic Hammer Stolen Off Kona Construction Site

Hawaiʻi Police seek the public’s help in locating a heavy machinery attachment stolen from a construction site in Kona.

The theft occurred sometime between Sept. 18-21. According to police, a 2003 orange NPK hydraulic hammer, model E210, weighing 600-700 pounds, was removed from a construction site near the 75-5900 block of Aliʻi Drive.

Anyone with information about this theft is encouraged to contact Officer Adam Guzman at 808-935-3311 or at [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.