FBI Raid Nā Leo TV Station in Hilo

The FBI executed a search warrant at Nā Leo TV, located at 91 Mohouli St. in Hilo, this morning.

As of 1 p.m., agents were still on scene. However, Special Agent Jason White does anticipate the search will be wrapped up sometime today.

White would not provide any details regarding the warrant, only that the investigation is ongoing. White would not comment on whether or not a warrant would be executed on the TV station’s location in Kona.

Hawai‘i Police Chief Paul Ferreira said local law enforcement is not involved with the FBI operation.

Nā Leo was scheduled to host a forum for Puna candidates this evening at 6:30 p.m. That has now been canceled. According to a press release from Nā Leo this afternoon, they are working with Mainstreet Pāhoa Association to reschedule the broadcast.

“As you know, the FBI has executed a search warrant, and Nā Leo TV staff and management are

fully cooperating,” the release stated. “We have no further comment or information at this time.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.