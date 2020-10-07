DOH Reports 3 More COVID-Related Fatalities, As State Passed 13,000 Cases

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 110 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 13,045 since the pandemic began. Three new COVID-related fatalities were also added to the state’s official death toll.

Eighteen new cases were identified on the Big Island, where 196 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 11,702

Hawai‘i: 852

Maui: 396

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 36

To date, 894 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 163 have died. A total of 10,573 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.