4 Additional People Test Positive for COVID at University of Nations

Four additional people from the University of Nations in Kona (UofNK), identified through contact tracing, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Before testing positive, this group had already been in isolation for more than five days. All continue to be isolated, monitored, and are reporting minor symptoms. These are the first reported cases after no new infections were identified Oct. 4-5.

Widespread testing of students and staff was initiated this week after a cluster of infections was identified on campus. There are currently 35 cases.

UoNK is working with the Department of Health and Hawaii County to test all students and staff. On Tuesday, 492 COVID-19 tests were completed. More testing will take place this week that includes

off-campus personnel.

SPONSORED VIDEO

UofN Kona remains closed to the public with online classes only. All campus residents (staff, students, and families) have voluntarily self-quarantined since Saturday, and off-campus staff is at “Stay-at-home” level.

“We wish to express our gratitude and appreciation to Mayor Harry Kim, State Officials, and DOH for their assistance to quickly and efficiently test our entire community,” UoNK official stated. “We are committed to caring for our Island Ohana by collaborating closely with all authorities.”