HPD Arrests 25 For DUI

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Sept. 28 through Oct. 4, 2020. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 726 DUI arrests compared with 850 during the same period last year a decrease of 14.6%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 1 5 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 7 196 Puna 4 158 Ka’u 0 8 Kona 11 280 South Kohala 2 62 North Kohala 0 15 Island Total 25 726

There have been 584 major accidents so far this year compared with 738 during the same period last year, a decrease of 20.9%.

To date, there have been 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities compared with 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.1% for fatal crashes and 7.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.