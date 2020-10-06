HPD Arrests 25 For DUI

By Big Island Now
October 6, 2020, 11:45 AM HST (Updated October 6, 2020, 11:45 AM)
Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Sept. 28 through Oct. 4, 2020. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 726 DUI arrests compared with 850 during the same period last year a decrease of 14.6%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua15
North Hilo02
South Hilo7196
Puna4158
Ka’u08
Kona11280
South Kohala262
North Kohala015
Island Total25726
There have been 584 major accidents so far this year compared with 738 during the same period last year, a decrease of 20.9%.

To date, there have been 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities compared with 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.1% for fatal crashes and 7.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

