DOH Reports 83 New Cases, 3 More COVID-Related Deaths

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 12,937. Another three fatalities were also reported.

Fourteen new cases were identified on the Big Island, where 186 remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 11,613

Hawai‘i: 834

Maui: 397

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 34

To date, 889 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while the official death toll now stands at 160. A total of 10,526 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.