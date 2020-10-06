Car Fire Briefly Halts Traffic on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway

By Tiffany DeMasters
October 6, 2020, 3:10 PM HST (Updated October 6, 2020, 3:36 PM)
DISCLAIMER: This video above includes offensive language.

Traffic on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway was briefly stopped this afternoon due to smoke from a car fire near the Koloko-Honokōhau Historical National Park.

Hawai‘i Police Department responded to the incident at approximately 12:13 p.m. According to authorities, a fire in the back of a hybrid 2009 Toyota Camry by the batteries started while a female was traveling along the highway.

The blaze also started a small brush fire, which was quickly put out.

There were two occupants in the vehicle at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Keefe Lerma captured video of a car fire, which showed heavy smoke billowing toward the highway.

