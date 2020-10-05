State Receives Funding for COVID Vaccination Distribution

Hawai‘i will receive nearly $800,000 in new funding for COVID-19 vaccine preparedness, lawmakers announced this morning.

US Sen. Brian Schatz confirmed the state would receive approximately $797,942 in federal funds to go to the Department of Health to develop vaccine distribution plans, determine where the vaccine will be administered, and ensure an adequate number of vaccination providers.

“Once a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine is available, Hawai‘i must be prepared to successfully distribute it to families across our state,” Schatz said. “These federal funds will ensure that we have the infrastructure in place to quickly and widely administer the vaccine.”

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new playbook on how to plan and operationalize a vaccination response to COVID-19. Authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, this new funding comes from the US Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC.