10 New COVID Cases Reported on Big Island Overnight

There are 10 new COVID-19 cases reported on the Big Island as of Monday, Oct. 5.

There are currently 12 coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Hilo Medical Center and two at Kona Community Hospital. HMC officials reported three deaths over the weekend — two at Life Care Center in Hilo and one community member at HMC, bringing Hawai‘i County’s death toll to 32.

As of Sunday, the Big Island had a total of 810 COVID-19 cases. The case count will be updated again at noon today.

“The high increase of new cases is of great concern and demonstrates the critical need of following the preventive polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings,” Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency stated in its daily morning update. “Much of this increase is due to clusters at the University of Nations in Kona and the Life Care Center in Hilo. The Department of Health and County of Hawai‘i are working with both to ensure that the virus is contained and to provide care for the individuals affected.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

There are two COVID-19 drive-through testing clinics today. The first in is North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 a.m. to noon. The second is in Hilo at the Prince Kuhio Mall parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Increased testing will continue throughout the Island, Civil Defense reported.