DOH Reports 16 New COVID Cases on Big Island

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 87 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 12,601. Three new COVID-related deaths were also reported.

Sixteen new cases were identified on the Big Island, where 134 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 11,365

Hawai‘i: 752

Maui: 391

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 34

To date, 880 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 142 have been added to the official death toll, which is likely higher than that as not all deaths related to the outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo have been counted.

A total of 10,389 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.