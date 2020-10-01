State Confirms Beach Reopenings, Following County’s Lead

The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources confirmed Thursday morning that it had repealed closures to beach and shoreline parks on the Big Island.

Hawai‘i County rescinded its beach restrictions on Wednesday, announcing Thursday reopenings. The county closed its beaches on Sept. 4. The DLNR followed in short order, saying its policy is to reflect decisions made at a county level when appropriate.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Gates are now open at Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, Kekaha Kai State Park, Kiholo, and Mackenzie State Recreation Area.

Social distancing protocols of wearing face coverings and social distancing remain in effect.