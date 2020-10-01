Notice of Flight Operations October 2020

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park has announced flight plans for October 2020.

October 6, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., to survey for invasive faya tree in west Kahuku Unit between 6,000- and 8,500-ft. elevation.

October 8, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., to transport eight sling loads of trail maintenance gear from Nāpau to Mauna Ulu landing area, between 2,800- to 3,800-ft. elevation.

October 13, between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., for invasive tree survey and control in Ka‘ū desert from the coast to 3,000-ft. elevation.

SPONSORED VIDEO

October 13 and October 15, between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., for petrel monitoring from Mauna Loa Road at 5,500-ft. elevation to the petrel colony between 8,000- and 9,000-ft. elevation.

October 20, between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., for ungulate surveys in the Kahuku Unit between 4,000- and 6,500-ft. elevation.

October 21, between 8 a.m. and noon, for invasive banana poka surveys and control on Mauna Loa Road between 5,000- and 6,400-ft. elevation.

October 22, between 8 a.m. and noon, for invasive guinea grass surveys and control along Keauhou Trail, from the coast to 2,000-ft. elevation.

In addition, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory may conduct flight operations over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation.

Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.