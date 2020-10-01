Flood Advisory Issued for East Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the Hāmākua, Hilo, and Puna Districts for this morning until 10:45 a.m.

A flood advisory means localized flooding may occur. According to NWS, radar indicated heavy rain over the South Hilo and Puna Districts. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour from Hawaiian Paradise Park to Hilo. Additional rainfall may move ashore from the southeast over the next several hours.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Mountain View, Glenwood, Orchidland Estates, Kea‘au, Pāhoa, Volcano, Papaikou, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Pepe‘ekeo, Honomu, Hakalau, Ninole, Fern Acres, Eden Roc, Kurtistown and Fern Forest.

Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions. Be aware that road closures may occur without notice and do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.

Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.

Additionally, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.