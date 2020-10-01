DOH Reports 108 New Cases, 3 More COVID-Related Deaths Thursday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 108 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 12,515 since the pandemic began. Three new COVID-related deaths were also reported.

Six new cases were identified on the Big Island Thursday, where 124 remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 11,296

Hawai‘i: 736

Maui: 391

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 33

To date, 862 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, while at least 139 have been counted as part of the state’s official coronavirus death toll. A total of 10,340 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.