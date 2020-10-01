Coast Guard Locates Two Overdue Kayakers Off Big Island

The Coast Guard located two kayakers in Big Island waters on Thursday.

An Air Station Barbers Point C-130 Hercules aircrew found the kayakers off Punalu’u Beach and airdropped a message block to make contact. The kayakers confirmed they did not need Coast Guard assistance and were not in any distress.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday from a good Samaritan stating she saw the kayakers depart earlier in the day, adding they had not returned by sunset.

Upon notification, the watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners asking the public to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and diverted the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kittiwake (WPB 87316) in response.

An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched to assist with the search.

The weather on the scene included winds of 5 mph and seas up to three feet.