Salvation Army to Offer Assistance With Rent Relief Applications

The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands is offering statewide assistance with applications for the State of Hawaii’s Rent Relief and Housing Assistance Program (RRHAP), as a partner agency with Aloha United Way.

The program provides renters at risk of eviction, and who have experienced a reduction in income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with assistance in making monthly rent. It is funded by Federal CARES Act appropriations.

“We’ve had a successful launch, helping process over 300 applications during the initial weeks of the program,” said Anna Stone, Director of Pathway of Hope for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “We recognize that this is a difficult time for many households and encourage those who are financially struggling and unable to pay their rent to take advantage of the CARES Act funds that the State is offering through RRHAP. It is not a loan, there is no need to pay back the assistance received. To make it simple, applicants can visit HiRent.org, review the list of required documents, and provide us with their contact information. Then, one of our staff members will assist them through the process.”

The state program is currently accepting applications for housing payments until Dec. 28. Applicants must be full-time Hawaii residents with proof of valid and current tenancy for their primary residence, are 18 years of age or older, must show a loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and have a gross household income that does not exceed 100% Area Media Income, as defined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development for 2020. Note, assets are not a basis for denial.

Rental assistance payments can be made in lump sums of up to three months, retroactive from August and through Dec. 28, 2020. Payments will be made directly to landlords. Eligible Hawaii renters will receive help with monthly rent payments of up to $2,000 per household residing in the City & County of Honolulu, or up to $1,500 per household resident in the Counties of Hawaii, Kauai, or Maui. Rent payments will not exceed the actual rent owed. Phase 2 of the program will provide mortgage, HOA and rent assistance with financial counseling.

For more information and to begin the process, visit [email protected] or send an email to [email protected]