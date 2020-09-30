Hawai‘i Hit With 121 New Cases, 2 More COVID-Related Deaths

Hawai‘i Hit With 121 New Cases, 2 More COVID-Related DeathsSeptember 30, 2020, 12:13 PM HST (Updated September 30, 2020, 12:13 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 121 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 12,410 since the pandemic began. Two new COVID-related fatalities were also reported. Details on the deaths were not immediately available.
Twenty-seven new cases were identified on the Big Island, a considerable spike from Tuesday when three cases were reported and Monday when the tally dropped all the way to zero. A total of 130 cases remain active islandwide, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 11,197
- Hawai‘i: 730
- Maui: 391
- Kaua‘i: 59
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 33
To date, 847 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 136 have died. A total of 10,298 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.