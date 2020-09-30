Hawai‘i Hit With 121 New Cases, 2 More COVID-Related Deaths

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 121 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 12,410 since the pandemic began. Two new COVID-related fatalities were also reported. Details on the deaths were not immediately available.

Twenty-seven new cases were identified on the Big Island, a considerable spike from Tuesday when three cases were reported and Monday when the tally dropped all the way to zero. A total of 130 cases remain active islandwide, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 11,197

Hawai‘i: 730

Maui: 391

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 33

To date, 847 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 136 have died. A total of 10,298 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.