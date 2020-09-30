Big Island Sees Severe COVID Spike Wednesday

After reporting just three new cases of coronavirus over the last two days, including the first COVID-free day in months, numbers spiked on the Big Island Wednesday.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense said tests identified 27 new cases of the virus islandwide. Thirteen patients remain hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center (HMC), which has reported 28 COVID-related deaths on the Big Island since the pandemic began.

Mayor Harry Kim was not immediately available to comment on whether the overnight surge of cases connected to each other in any way or if a new COVID cluster is either possible or has been confirmed.

An ‘ohana food service is scheduled Wednesday in Volcano Village at the Cooper Center. Distribution begins at 10 a.m.

There are two COVID testing sites Wednesday. The first is in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 a.m. until noon. The second is in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot. Those who plan to attend are asked to enter the site through the Kuawa Street entrance. New hours for the test Wednesday in Hilo are from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Increased testing will continue throughout the Island.