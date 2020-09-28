New, Permanent Traffic Signal to go Live on Henry St.

A recently installed traffic signal on Henry Street at the entrance to Niumalu Market Place in Kailua-Kona will start working on Oct. 7, 2020.

In order to prepare motorists for the new signal light, the traffic signal will start flashing between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, for 48 hours. Then mid-morning on Wednesday, Oct. 7, the traffic signal at the intersection will become permanently operational.

From Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, the signal will flash yellow on Henry Street and flash red on the side street to the Market Place. During the 48 hours of flashing, vehicles are not required to stop on Henry Street when flashing yellow, but they should proceed with caution, and it is suggested they slow down and remain alert.

The flashing red signal on the Niumalu Market Place side street should be treated as a stop sign.

There will be message boards near the intersection alerting drivers of the flashing lights. If there are any questions or concerns, call the DPW Traffic Division at (808) 961-8341.