Big Island Clear of New COVID Cases For First Time in Weeks

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 90 new cases of coronavirus Friday. The statewide total now stands at 12,203.

Zero new cases were identified on the Big Island for the first time in several weeks, as the active case count dropped to 108 as of Monday. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 11,026

Hawai‘i: 700

Maui: 388

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 30

To date, 819 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 132 have died. The state’s official death toll is still missing a dozen fatalities reported at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo, as they move through the verification process.

A total of 10,215 people have been released from isolation, putting the number of active cases statewide well below 2,000.