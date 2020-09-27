Fire Consumes Residence in Captain Cook

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a residential fire in Captain Cook on Saturday morning.

A report was made to HFD just after 9:30 a.m. about a two-story home on Ho‘okena Road engulfed by flames. Firefighters responded to the structure fire to find several vehicles in the vicinity of the home burning as well.

Three occupants — two men, 43 and 19, and a female, 11 — escaped the blaze without injury. What HFD’s report called a “non-salvageable” wooden structure was considered a total loss. Damages amounted to $326,000.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.