North Kohala Brush Fire Scorches 40 Acres of Ranch Land

Forty acres of ranch land in North Kohala was scorched in a brush fire Friday afternoon.

At approximately 1:01 p.m., Hawai‘i Fire Department received a report of the blaze burning off of Highway 270, also known as Akoni Pule Highway. When crews arrived on scene they found a fire burning on both sides of the roadway at mile marker 13.

Hawai‘i Police Department also responded to the scene as the road was closed for several hours. HPD sent a text alert out at approximately 2:48 p.m. indicating the road was closed. An alert was issued again at approximately 6:21 p.m. to report it was open.

Several companies responded to the fire. Engines, tankers, two helicopters and a D9 bulldozer were used to douse flames and cut a fire break.

The fire was brought under control at approximately 5 p.m. HFD remained on scene overnight to monitor any fire activity.

The cause of the fire is unknown.