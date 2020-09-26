Māmalahoa Highway Roadwork Rescheduled

Paving work that was scheduled to take place on Māmalahoa Highway in Waimea between the intersection of Hohola Drive and the West Hawai‘i offices of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has been rescheduled.

Initially, the work was set from Monday, Sept. 21, through Friday, Sept. 25, and again on Monday, Oct. 5, through Friday, Oct. 9.

The paving is now scheduled to take place Monday, Sept. 21, through Friday, Oct. 2, and again Monday, Oct. 12, through Friday, Oct. 16, weather permitting. As a result, one lane of alternating travel will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. while the road is being paved.

Traffic control personnel will be directing traffic, and message boards will also alert area motorists about the upcoming roadwork. Plan trips accordingly and expect delays when traveling through the area.

The Māmalahoa Highway Widening Project, which began in May 2018, is expected to be completed in November 2020. If there are any questions or concerns, call Brandon Adams of Goodfellow Brothers Inc. at (808) 887-6511.