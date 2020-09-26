DOH Reports 127 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths Friday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 127 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, pushing the statewide total to 12,018 since the pandemic began. Four new COVID-related deaths were also added to the official death toll.

Two new cases were identified on the Big Island, where 186 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 10,848

Hawai‘i: 693

Maui: 388

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 30

To date, 802 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while the official death toll stands at 131. The real number is higher, as several deaths linked to a cluster at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo have yet to be added to the tally.

A total of 10,126 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. The number of active cases statewide still stands well above 6,300.