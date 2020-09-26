Big Island Weekly Road Closures: Sept. 26 to Oct. 2

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced road and lane closures for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

KA‘Ū

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 32, near Crater Rim Drive and Mauna Loa Road, on Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 45.5 and 47.5, near Kapapala Ranch Road, Saturday, Sept. 26, through Friday, October 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 88 and 92, Lani Kona Road and Ohia Malu Road, Saturday, Sept. 26, through Friday, October 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11) —

HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 5 and 7, Ikaika Street and Kea‘au Loop, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, September 26, through Friday, October 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Li‘ili‘i Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for construction and installation of a new traffic signal.

— HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 9, between Kulana Kea Drive and Onohi Loop, on Saturday, September 26, through Friday, October 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 30, between Stevens Road and Old Māmalahoa Highway, on Saturday, September 26, through Friday, October 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for tree trimming work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Paauilo Makai Road and Kalopa Road, on Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19) —

KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 96 and 99.5, between Ala Nui Kaloko and Palani Road, on Saturday, September 26, through Friday, October 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, September 26, through Friday, October 2, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUNA

Single lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10.9 and 14.1, Pāhoa Bypass Road and Leilani Avenue, on Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving work.

— MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190) —

KOHALA

Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 31, Lalamilo Farm Rd and Pu‘ukala Road, on Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of striping and rumble strips. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

NORTH KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 23 and 24, near Pratt Road and Akana Place, on Saturday, September 26, through Friday, October 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for tree trimming work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).