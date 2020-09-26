Big Island Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 25, 2020

As of Sept. 25, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Wesy Encher, 28, Hilo

Anthony W. Endrina 51, Las Vegas, NV

Kemson K. Engilo, 19, Hilo

Marsan Enlet, 25, Hilo

Jotak Enoch, 46, Ocean View

Billy Enos, 26, Hawī

Cory Enos, 41, Pāhoa

Ehukai K.N.I. Enos, 25, Honoka‘a

Jade N. Enyeart, 25, Kealakekua

Bruce V. Epis, 47, Los Altos, CA

Robert Epstein Jr., 61, Pāhoa

Robert A. Epstein, 60, Kea‘au

Daniel J. Erickson, 65, Pāhoa

Georgia G. Erickson-Niau, 61, Kailua-Kona

Gina Esa, 35, Hilo

Gilton E. Esau, 30, Honolulu, HI

Gilbert D. Escobar, 19, Hilo

Michael V. Escobar, 57, Kea‘au

Gilbert H. Espiritu, 66, Pāhoa

Jace M. Espiritu, 22, Kealakekua

Jacob F.D. Esteron, 30, Kea‘au

Daniel R. Estocado, 32, Honolulu, HI

Timothy K.K. Estocado-Isabel, 23, Mountain View

Tazurae K. Estocado-Kalama, 34, Kea‘au

Shaun P. Estores, 45, Hilo

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.