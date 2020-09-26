Big Island Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 25, 2020

Big Island Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 25, 2020September 26, 2020, 1:30 PM HST (Updated September 26, 2020, 10:53 AM)
As of Sept. 25, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Wesy Encher, 28, Hilo
Anthony W. Endrina 51, Las Vegas, NV
Kemson K. Engilo, 19, Hilo
Marsan Enlet, 25, Hilo
Jotak Enoch, 46, Ocean View
Billy Enos, 26, Hawī
Cory Enos, 41, Pāhoa
Ehukai K.N.I. Enos, 25, Honoka‘a
Jade N. Enyeart, 25, Kealakekua
Bruce V. Epis, 47, Los Altos, CA
Robert Epstein Jr., 61, Pāhoa
Robert A. Epstein, 60, Kea‘au
Daniel J. Erickson, 65, Pāhoa
Georgia G. Erickson-Niau, 61, Kailua-Kona
Gina Esa, 35, Hilo
Gilton E. Esau, 30, Honolulu, HI
Gilbert D. Escobar, 19, Hilo
Michael V. Escobar, 57, Kea‘au
Gilbert H. Espiritu, 66, Pāhoa
Jace M. Espiritu, 22, Kealakekua
Jacob F.D. Esteron, 30, Kea‘au
Daniel R. Estocado, 32, Honolulu, HI
Timothy K.K. Estocado-Isabel, 23, Mountain View
Tazurae K. Estocado-Kalama, 34, Kea‘au
Shaun P. Estores, 45, Hilo
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.