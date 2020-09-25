HPD Warns of Cyber Scam Uptick During COVID

Scamming is still on the rise, not just across the Big Island but the entire state of Hawai‘i.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department (HPD) said it has recently seen an increase in the reporting of financial crimes by individuals and businesses. Financial crimes are consolidated under the laws associated with theft offenses in Hawaiʻi and include identity thefts, theft offenses related to credit cards, computer-related crimes, forgery, financial exploitation, and others.

These crimes are often perpetrated by cybercriminals through “phishing” and “spoofing,” which are fraudulent attempts to obtain sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, and financial information by electronic communication. Forms of communication can include emails, phone calls, and websites that originate from an unknown source but appear as being from a known or trusted source. The goal is to gain access to a victim’s personal, financial information, or to spread malware through infected links or attachments.

With the heavy reliance on computers, mobile devices, and networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cybercriminals exploit the vulnerability of individuals and businesses through data breaches of financial accounts, targeting online shoppers, and now focusing on stealing stimulus payments, unemployment benefits, and paycheck protection program payments.

While not totally eliminating the possibility of becoming a victim, police recommend taking the following precautions: