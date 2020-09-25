Civil Defense Identifies 14 New Cases of COVID on Big Island Friday

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense 14 new cases of coronavirus have been identified on the Big Island as of Friday morning.

Currently, 17 people are hospitalized at the Hilo Medical Center. A total of 28 individuals on the Big Island have died as a result of COVID-related illness, and 26 of those are connected to the case cluster at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo.

Drive-through coronavirus testing is available Friday in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot. Use the Kuawa Street entrance to the site. There is also testing available Friday in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours for both locations are 9 a.m. through noon. An ‘ohana food service is also scheduled in Hamakua at the Honoka‘a Sports Complex. Distribution begins at 10 a.m.