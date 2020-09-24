HPD Charges Man With Sexual Assault of a Minor

Authorities have charged Waynerichard Ho, 44, following an anonymous report of sexual assault involving a minor. The alleged incident occurred on or about Jan. 5, 2020, in the Kailua-Kona area.

The Kona Juvenile Aid Section opened an investigation on Aug. 26 into the anonymous report. Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined that Ho had sexually assaulted a minor, according to a police report. Detectives executed a search warrant on Sept. 22 at the suspect’s residence, where they reportedly recovered 7.6 grams of dried marijuana and 7.6 grams of a marijuana concentrate. The suspect was arrested later that day after he turned himself in.

On Sept. 23, Ho was arrested and charged with sexual assault in the first degree, promotion of a harmful drug in the second degree, and promotion of a detrimental drug in the third degree. His bail was set at $15,250, and he was released on bond. He will make his initial court appearance on Oct. 22 at Kona District Court.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Kevin Brodie, via email at [email protected] or via phone at 808-326-4646, Ext. 304.